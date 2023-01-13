Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

By Jason Hall

January 13, 2023

bedbug: cimex lectularius taking blood uk
Photo: Getty Images

Two Virginia cities are among the worst for bed bugs in the United States.

Orkin released its annual list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities on Monday (January 9), which included Norfolk (No. 23), Richmond (No. 26).

Norfolk moved up two spots from No. 25 in 2022, while Richmond remained in the same spot from the previous year.

Orkin said its list is "based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022" and used data from both residential and commercial treatments for its ranking system.

Orkin's full list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities is included below:

  1. Chicago
  2. New York (+1)
  3. Philadelphia (-1)
  4. Cleveland-Akron, OH (+4)
  5. Los Angeles (+7)
  6. Detroit (-2)
  7. Indianapolis (-1)
  8. Baltimore (-3)
  9. Washington, D.C. (-2)
  10. Columbus, OH (-1)
  11. Champaign, IL (+2)
  12. Grand Rapids, MI (-1)
  13. Cincinnati (-3)
  14. Charlotte (+1)
  15. Denver (+2)
  16. Atlanta (-2)
  17. Dallas-Ft. Worth (-1)
  18. Pittsburgh (+2)
  19. Charleston, W.V. (+3)
  20. Raleigh-Durham (+4)
  21. Flint, MI (+2)
  22. San Francisco (-3)
  23. Norfolk, VA (+2)
  24. Greenville, SC (-3)
  25. St. Louis (-7)
  26. Richmond, VA
  27. Youngstown (+10)
  28. South Bend, IN (+5)
  29. Buffalo, NY (-1)
  30. Knoxville (-1)
  31. Cedar Rapids, IA (-1)
  32. Omaha, NE (-5)
  33. Nashville (+1)
  34. Dayton, OH (-2)
  35. Ft. Wayne, IN (+1)
  36. Harrisburg (+6)
  37. Davenport (-2)
  38. Toledo (-7)
  39. Seattle (+5)
  40. Milwaukee (-2)
  41. Tampa (-1)
  42. Lansing, MI (+6)
  43. Greensboro, N.C.
  44. Houston (-3)
  45. Miami (-6)
  46. Lexington, KY (+1)
  47. Orlando (-1)
  48. Peoria (-3)
  49. Louisville, KY (-3)
  50. Lincoln, NE
