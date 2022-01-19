Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst In The U.S. For Bed Bugs

By Jason Hall

January 19, 2022

BEDBUG
Photo: Getty Images

Two Virginia cities are among the most common nationwide for bed bugs for the new year.

Orkin released the 2022 edition of its annual list of the cities with the most bed bugs, which included Norfolk and Richmond ranking in consecutive spots within the top 30.

Norfolk ranked No. 25 overall, dropping one spot from Orkin's 2021 list. Richmond immediately followed at No. 26, its same ranking from the previous year.

Chicago topped the list for the second consecutive year after moving up two spots from No. 3 in 2021.

Results were based on treatment data from metro cities where Orkin provided both residential and commercial bed bug treatments from December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2021.

Here's Orkin's full list of the top 50 bed bug cities:

  1. Chicago
  2. Philadelphia (+12)
  3. New York (+9)
  4. Detroit
  5. Baltimore (-3)
  6. Indianapolis (+1)
  7. Washington, DC (-4)
  8. Cleveland, OH (-2)
  9. Columbus, OH (-4)
  10. Cincinnati (-2)
  11. Grand Rapids, MI (-1)
  12. Los Angeles (-3)
  13. Champaign, IL (+2)
  14. Atlanta (-1)
  15. Charlotte, N.C. (-4)
  16. Dallas-Ft. Worth
  17. Denver (+3)
  18. Louis, MO (+7)
  19. San Francisco (+3)
  20. Pittsburgh (-1)
  21. Greenville, S.C. (+2)
  22. Charleston, W.V. (-4)
  23. Flint, MI (-2)
  24. Raleigh, N.C. (-7)
  25. Norfolk, VA (-1)
  26. Richmond, VA
  27. Omaha (+3)
  28. Buffalo, N.Y. (+1)
  29. Knoxville (+7)
  30. Cedar Rapids, IA (+5)
  31. Toledo, OH (-4)
  32. Dayton, OH (-4)
  33. South Bend, IN (+8)
  34. Nashville (-3)
  35. Davenport, IA (+3)
  36. Wayne, IN (-3)
  37. Youngstown (+3)
  38. Milwaukee (-6)
  39. Miami (+8)
  40. Tampa (-1)
  41. Houston (-4)
  42. Harrisburg (new to list)
  43. Greensboro, N.C. (-9)
  44. Seattle
  45. Peoria, IL (+4)
  46. Orlando (-1)
  47. Lexington, KY (-4)
  48. Lansing, MI
  49. Louisville, KY (-3)
  50. Lincoln, NE (new to list)
