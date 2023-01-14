One of Fall Out Boy’s most popular anthems kicked off the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One in Los Angeles, California. The pop-punk icons launched the entire festival with “Sugar We’re Goin Down,” and treated the crowd to their career-spanning smash-hits on Saturday night (January 14), days before the iconic pop-punk band is slated to drop new music.

“…We asked if we could open the show and get this party f***in’ going,” frontman Pete Wentz said as the band kicked off their epic ALTer EGO set, packed with “Uma Thurman,” “This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race,” a fiery rendition of “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up),” “Dance, Dance,” Thanks fr th Mmmrs” and more. They capped off their high-energy set with “Centuries,” from their 2015 album, American Beauty/American Psycho, after posing for a photo with the entire crowd.