Fall Out Boy Finally Announce New Single After Tons Of Cryptic Teasing

Although the teaser sounds a lot like vintage FOB, guitarist Joe Trohman recently revealed that they were working on “guitar-based” new music, but that's been put on the "back burner."

“We were working on some stuff that was guitar-based. I don’t know know what’s happening with it," he told Rolling Stone in September. "I think it unfortunately went to the back burner. It would be nice to make a record where the guitar is a little more upfront." Later, Trohman reflected on the band's old sound and how he doesn't necessarily want to go back to it again. “We did start that way, as a guitar-based rock band, and it’d be cool to go back to those roots. We’d have to find a way to do it that doesn’t sound like Fall Out Boy from 2005," he continued. "It might be cool for somebody else to do that, but it wouldn’t be cool for us to do it.”