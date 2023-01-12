Fall Out Boy Finally Announce New Single After Tons Of Cryptic Teasing

By Katrina Nattress

January 12, 2023

Rock in Rio 2022 - Day 5
Photo: Getty Images South America

Fall Out Boy have been spending the past couple months cryptically hinting at their eighth studio album, using unconventional marketing methods like taking out ads in the newspaper and mailing postcards to fans (they even sent a pink seashell to Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes). Now, they're finally giving us what we want: new music.

The band took to social media to announce a new single called "Love From The Other Side," and it's coming out on January 18, with the promise of "lots more to come soon"!

FOB paired the news with a clip of the song, which sounds like a classic guitar-driven banger. Check out their tweet below.

Although the teaser sounds a lot like vintage FOB, guitarist Joe Trohman recently revealed that they were working on “guitar-based” new music, but that's been put on the "back burner."

“We were working on some stuff that was guitar-based. I don’t know know what’s happening with it," he told Rolling Stone in September. "I think it unfortunately went to the back burner. It would be nice to make a record where the guitar is a little more upfront." Later, Trohman reflected on the band's old sound and how he doesn't necessarily want to go back to it again. “We did start that way, as a guitar-based rock band, and it’d be cool to go back to those roots. We’d have to find a way to do it that doesn’t sound like Fall Out Boy from 2005," he continued. "It might be cool for somebody else to do that, but it wouldn’t be cool for us to do it.”

Fall Out Boy
