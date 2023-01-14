Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California

More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted "heavy to excessive rainfall" amid ongoing recovery efforts, NBC News reports.

Two Pacific storm systems were forecast to impact the western region of the United States and bring "heavy lower elevation rain, significant mountain snow, and strong winds," according to a National Weather Service bulletin shared on Saturday (January 14).

The first storm system is predicted to approach the Pacific coast on Saturday and continue moving inland, bringing "multiple slight risks of excessive rainfall," which could develop into "urban and small stream flooding as well as mudslides."

“More moderate rainfall will continue into Sunday ahead of a second storm system approaching the coast early Monday morning,” the bulletin added.

More than 15,000 residents in California were reported to be without power as of Saturday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

California has been hit with several storms since late December, which resulted in at least 21 deaths, according to NBC News.

Governor Gavin Newsom warned residents to "be vigilant" with more storms expected over the weekend.

“I know how fatigued you all are,” Newsom said while visiting the coastal enclave of Montecito, which was evacuated earlier in the week due to past storms via NBC News.

“Just maintain a little more vigilance over the course of the next weekend,” Newsom added.