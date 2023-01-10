California Sink Hole Swallows Two Cars Amid Powerful String Of Storms

By Logan DeLoye

January 10, 2023

ITALY-ACCIDENTS-ROME
Photo: Getty Images

Two vehicles fell into a large sinkhole in Chatsworth on Monday night amid heavy rains caused by a continuous series of powerful storms plaguing the region. According to KTLA, a mother and daughter were taken to the hospital after their car fell into the sinkhole. Four people in total were trapped inside of the sinkhole, but only two of the four were able to get out of their cars and exit safely.

A release from the Los Angeles Fire Department noted that the road continued to deteriorate due to the heavy rain that fell that night, causing the sinkhole to grow deeper. Firefighters had to use a rope and a ladder to get the mother and daughter out of the deep sinkhole and safely to the hospital. KTLA mentioned that the mission was made more difficult given the abundance of rain that was flowing down the street and into the sinkhole as the firefighters attempted to rescue the pair.

The mother and daughter, whose names were not released, sustained minor injuries as a result of the terrifying incident. Since the sinkhole spanned multiple lanes, Iverson Road was closed and authorities worked to remove the two cars from the giant sinkhole.

