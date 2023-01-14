Lana Del Rey Bares It All In Stunning Cover Art For Upcoming Album

News of Lana Del Rey's new album comes months after she revealed her laptop with the new music and the manuscript of her upcoming book were stolen from her car. "I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come and despite so many safety factors in so many different levels, I really want to persist and make the best art I can," she said back in October.

Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd marks Del Rey's ninth studio album.