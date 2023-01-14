Marcus Mumford & Carey Mulligan Are Expecting Baby No. 3

By Dani Medina

January 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford will soon be a family of five!

The English actress is pregnant with her and Marcus' third baby, People reports. Carey and the Mumford & Sons frontman are already parents to two children, Evelyn Grace, 7, and Wilfred, 5.

News of Mulligan and Mumford's newest baby comes a day after the She Said actress attended the AFI Awards in Beverly Hills, where the film was honored.

Mumford and Mulligan got married in 2012. Last year, Mulligan opened up about the challenges of raising children while working. "The reality of my life now is that I have two kids under the age of five and I'm lucky if I can learn my lines and show up," she said, E! News reports.

A few weeks earlier, she also shared her experience being a working actress and mother. "When they're tiny, they are sort of portable. Now mine are getting a bit older, it will become clearer what is and isn't possible for us. But I think in terms of the work, I feel a lot more relaxed. It's that old cliché—the acting you do for free and everything else is what you get paid for," she said.

Marcus Mumford
