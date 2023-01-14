Phoenix's Thomas Mars Scales Wall To Hug Fans During ALTer EGO Set

Flashing forward 13 years, the band played "After Midnight" from their latest album Alpha Zulu, which dropped in 2022. Phoenix started recording their seventh album during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 at the Musée des Arts décoratifs, a studio located within the Louvre Palace in Paris.

Mars took a moment to talk to the crowd and reveal that the band will be returning to the Forum sometime soon, which has yet to be announced. Taking it back to their 2000 debut United, Phoenix continued their ALTer EGO set with "If I Ever Feel Better." They then returned to the present with the eponymous track from Alpha Zulu, which served as the lead single, and "Tonight."

To wrap up their set, Phoenix burst into their infectious hit from Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, "1901." Just when they thought the set was over, Mars jumped into the audience and brought his extra-long microphone cord down with him as he walked through the audience and ended up scaling a wall to get to the fans on the second level of the Forum. Fans watched in awe as the lead singer thanked them up close.