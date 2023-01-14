PHOTO: Damar Hamlin Is Back With Teammates Ahead Of Bills' Playoff Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is back with his teammates ahead of the Bills' Wild Card round playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared a photo of Hamlin at the team's facility in Orchard Park, New York, on Saturday (January 14), a full day ahead of the team's playoff game.

The social media post is the latest example of Hamlin's miraculous recovery after suffering cardiac arrest during Buffalo's since-cancelled Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals just 12 days prior.

Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the January 2 game and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.

The second-year safety had his breathing tube removed overnight and made contact with players and coaches last Friday (January 6), the Bills announced in a series of updates shared on Twitter.