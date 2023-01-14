PHOTO: Damar Hamlin Is Back With Teammates Ahead Of Bills' Playoff Game
By Jason Hall
January 14, 2023
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is back with his teammates ahead of the Bills' Wild Card round playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.
Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared a photo of Hamlin at the team's facility in Orchard Park, New York, on Saturday (January 14), a full day ahead of the team's playoff game.
The social media post is the latest example of Hamlin's miraculous recovery after suffering cardiac arrest during Buffalo's since-cancelled Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals just 12 days prior.
Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the January 2 game and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.
The second-year safety had his breathing tube removed overnight and made contact with players and coaches last Friday (January 6), the Bills announced in a series of updates shared on Twitter.
From Matt Milano's Instagram story. Damar Hamlin. Unbelievable. Appears he is back "on campus" in Orchard Park. pic.twitter.com/toSCQI2b64— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 14, 2023
Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday (January 9) and discharged from a Buffalo hospital after completing a series of tests and evaluations on Wednesday (January 11).
Last weekend, Hamlin also shared several social media posts for the first time since his hospitalization, which included his first addressing the situation, as well as a photo of himself from his hospital bed showing support for the Bills ahead of their win against the New England Patriots.
"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much..," Hamlin wrote on his verified Instagram account. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"