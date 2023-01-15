Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Powerful Finale At 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO

Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a powerful finale to the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO show, presented by Capital One, on Saturday night (January 14) in their hometown of Los Angeles, California. The legendary rockers — including Anthony Kiedis, Flea (whose real name is Michael Balzary), Chad Smith and John Frusciante — packed tons of classic Chili Peppers smash-hits into their highly-anticipated closing set at the star-studded festival.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers formed in L.A. in the early 1980s, and have blazed trails in the music industry ever since. They’ve become known for iconic hit songs like “Californication,” “Scar Tissue,” “Give It Away,” “Under the Bridge,” “Otherside,” “Can’t Stop” and many more. The band’s most recent full-length project is Return of the Dream Canteen, a 17-track collection that dropped in October 2022.

Throughout their decades-long career, RHCP have been known for being “resilient. Ambitious. Innovative. The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been to hell and back wearing nothing but a tube sock,” reads the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which the Chili Peppers were inducted into in 2012. The Rock Hall recognized the band for its blend of punk, hip-hop, funk and other genres, paving new paths for generations of artists who mix rock and rap elements into their work. “Inspired by an eclectic mix of genres, the Red Hot Chili Peppers were the architects of a new sound, stretching the bounds of rock and their own creativity to their limit. …their funky jams and flamboyant garb (or lack thereof) providing relief from grunge’s punk-metal sludge and flannel shirt uniform.”

The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO show comes as the Chili Peppers get ready to kick off a massive world tour, stopping throughout North America and Europe. The band announced the “Return of the Dream Canteen Tour” dates last month, beginning in Vancouver in late March. Special guests The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat and King Princess are all slated to join the tour on select dates. See all the upcoming tour stops here: