Bucs Give Update On Russell Gage's Hospitalization

By Jason Hall

January 17, 2023

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared a medical update on wide receiver Russell Gage, Jr. after he was carted off the field during Monday's (January 16) playoff elimination loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"After suffering a neck injury and concussion during the fourth quarter of last night's game, Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation," the Buccaneers said in an official statement shared on Tuesday (January 17). "Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

Gage took a shot to the head and neck area from Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson after losing his footing while running a route.

The receiver attempted to get up after the play, but appeared to be able to do so on his own accord. Medical personnel tended to Gage before he was stretchered off the field.

The injury comes exactly two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field of a since-cancelled Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center one week later and discharged from a Buffalo hospital after completing a series of tests and evaluations on January 11.

Gage recorded two receptions for 10 yards during Monday's game.

