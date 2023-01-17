Bucs Give Update On Russell Gage's Hospitalization

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared a medical update on wide receiver Russell Gage, Jr. after he was carted off the field during Monday's (January 16) playoff elimination loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"After suffering a neck injury and concussion during the fourth quarter of last night's game, Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation," the Buccaneers said in an official statement shared on Tuesday (January 17). "Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

Gage took a shot to the head and neck area from Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson after losing his footing while running a route.