Colorado Town Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations

Traveling can be a bit of a hassle sometimes, especially when your destinations are big-name cities or popular tourist destinations. There's nothing wrong with opting for a less busy locale like a small town, an under-the-radar national park, or even an up-and-coming city.

Thankfully, Reader's Digest pinpointed the best U.S. destinations with lots of charm and fewer crowds. The website states, "To pull together our list of the best underrated destinations in the country, we consulted travel professionals, scoured online reviews, and then cross-checked our picks with travel sites. The Talker Media poll also revealed some excellent suggestions from their respondents."

One Colorado town was featured in the roundup: Estes Park! This spot is catching the attention of travelers more and more each year, thanks to various outdoor adventures and close proximity to local wildlife.