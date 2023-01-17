Some of your favorite — or least favorite — stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle and more are trying their luck for a second chance at love in a new Netflix reality show.

Hosted by Nick Lachey, this new dating show will send these reality stars to a tropical paradise in hopes of finding a connection. "As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa," the show's description on Netflix reads. "Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match."