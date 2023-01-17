Your Fav Reality Stars Look For Their 'Perfect Match' On New Netflix Show

By Dani Medina

January 17, 2023

Photo: Netflix

Some of your favorite — or least favorite — stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle and more are trying their luck for a second chance at love in a new Netflix reality show.

Hosted by Nick Lachey, this new dating show will send these reality stars to a tropical paradise in hopes of finding a connection. "As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa," the show's description on Netflix reads. "Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match."

Photo: Netflix

Here's a look at what famous singles will be headed to the Perfect Match villa, per Variety:

  • Abbey Humphreys, Twentysomethings
  • Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Selling Tampa
  • Bartise Bowden, Love Is Blind
  • Calvin Crooks, The Circle
  • Chase DeMoor, Too Hot To Handle
  • Chloe Veitch, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle
  • Colony Reeves, Selling Tampa
  • Damian Powers, Love Is Blind
  • Diamond Jack, Love Is Blind
  • Dom Gabriel, The Mole
  • Francesca Farago, Too Hot To Handle
  • Georgia Hassarati, Too Hot To Handle
  • Ines Tazi, The Circle France
  • Izy Fairthrone, Too Hot To Handle
  • Joey Sasso, The Circle
  • Kariselle Snow, Sexy Beasts
  • Lauren "LC" Chamblin, Love Is Blind
  • Mitchell Eason, The Circle
  • Nick Uhlenhuth, The Circle
  • Savannah Palacio, The Circle
  • Shayne Jansen, Love Is Blind
  • Will Richardson, The Mole
  • Zay Wilson, The Ultimatum

The first four episodes of Perfect Match are set to drop on Netflix on February 14. A total of 12 episodes will be released through February 28.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.