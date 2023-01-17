Your Fav Reality Stars Look For Their 'Perfect Match' On New Netflix Show
By Dani Medina
January 17, 2023
Some of your favorite — or least favorite — stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle and more are trying their luck for a second chance at love in a new Netflix reality show.
Hosted by Nick Lachey, this new dating show will send these reality stars to a tropical paradise in hopes of finding a connection. "As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa," the show's description on Netflix reads. "Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match."
Here's a look at what famous singles will be headed to the Perfect Match villa, per Variety:
- Abbey Humphreys, Twentysomethings
- Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Selling Tampa
- Bartise Bowden, Love Is Blind
- Calvin Crooks, The Circle
- Chase DeMoor, Too Hot To Handle
- Chloe Veitch, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle
- Colony Reeves, Selling Tampa
- Damian Powers, Love Is Blind
- Diamond Jack, Love Is Blind
- Dom Gabriel, The Mole
- Francesca Farago, Too Hot To Handle
- Georgia Hassarati, Too Hot To Handle
- Ines Tazi, The Circle France
- Izy Fairthrone, Too Hot To Handle
- Joey Sasso, The Circle
- Kariselle Snow, Sexy Beasts
- Lauren "LC" Chamblin, Love Is Blind
- Mitchell Eason, The Circle
- Nick Uhlenhuth, The Circle
- Savannah Palacio, The Circle
- Shayne Jansen, Love Is Blind
- Will Richardson, The Mole
- Zay Wilson, The Ultimatum
EXCLUSIVE: Meet the cast of Netflix's #PerfectMatch, set to premiere on Feb. 14, which unites some of the streaming service’s most famous singles as they look for love in a tropical paradise.— Variety (@Variety) January 17, 2023
Get the details: https://t.co/ggN0JUVofO pic.twitter.com/LtSTXkhjTO
The first four episodes of Perfect Match are set to drop on Netflix on February 14. A total of 12 episodes will be released through February 28.