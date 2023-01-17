This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana

When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal.

Writers at Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets available, compiling a list of the top spot for all-you-can-eat fun for each state, from kitchens cooking up country classics to sushi bars and seafood buffets. According to the site:

"Buffets in American officially became a thing in the 1940s when a man named Herb MacDonald launched the Buckaroo Buffet in Las Vegas. MacDonald's goal was to keep casino goers staying longer. This ideology of a lavish food extravagance has since then been adapted to differing cuisines around North America! From buffets serving breakfast assortments to brunch and lunch and even dinner selections to select cuisines like Thai, Chinese, Indian, Brazilian, Mediterranean, and more — we've got it all!"

Dooky Chase's Restaurant, a longtime down-home favorite in New Orleans, was named the top buffet in all of Louisiana, offering a tasty daily lunch buffet Tuesday through Friday. With 3.5 out of 5 stars and over 800 reviews, customers seem to enjoy popular items like Fried Chicken, Red Beans and Rice, Fried Catfish and more. One reviewer even wrote that their experience was "out freaking standing" while another said it was "outstanding food and service in a beautiful and historically significant setting."

Dooky Chase's Restaurant is located at 2301 Orleans Avenue in New Orleans.

Check out Yelp's full list to see all of the country's best buffets.