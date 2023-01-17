Two California Steakhouses Ranked Among The 'Best In America'

You don't always need a special occasion to enjoy a good steak. Sometimes, the occasion is the meal itself! There are a few steakhouses in California that stand out for their exceptional service and quality ingredients. These steakhouses are not only ranked as the best in the state, but also the best in the entire country.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best steakhouses in California are House of Prime Rib in San Francisco, and CUT in Beverly Hills.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the best steakhouse in the entire state:

House of Prime Rib:

"This is truly comfort food at its finest, a family-friendly establishment that understands the value of providing a consistently positive experience for all of the diners. If you're not bursting at the seams after your gigantic meal, ask your server about their homemade selection of desserts."

CUT Beverly Hills:

"Although most people come to CUT Beverly Hills specifically for the steaks, their rotisserie jidori chicken with thyme and fresh, wild mushrooms is an exceptionally balanced and new rendition of your classic chicken dish. Their Colorado lamb rack is tasty as well, full of a lovely mint flavor."

For a continued list of the best steakhouses in all of America visit tastingtable.com.