Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
By Jason Hall
January 18, 2023
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been with the team "almost daily" as he continues to recover weeks after suffering cardiac arrest, according to head coach Sean McDermott.
"It's limited, just overall," McDermott said via ESPN. "But he comes in and really just started really today or yesterday and just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here."
Hamlin wasn't in attendance for the Bills' 34-31 win against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round last Sunday (January 15), but watched the game remotely, after previously visiting the team with his family on Saturday (January 14).
"That was special for the whole team, because everybody just ran up and just bombarded each other trying to get to see him and hug him," cornerback Kaiir Elam said after Sunday's win via ESPN. "And I think that was very special and it lifted a lot of spirits as well."
From Matt Milano's Instagram story. Damar Hamlin. Unbelievable. Appears he is back "on campus" in Orchard Park. pic.twitter.com/toSCQI2b64— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 14, 2023
Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the January 2 game and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.
The second-year safety had his breathing tube removed overnight and made contact with players and coaches last on January 6.
Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on January 9 and discharged from a Buffalo hospital after completing a series of tests and evaluations on January 11.