Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been with the team "almost daily" as he continues to recover weeks after suffering cardiac arrest, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

"It's limited, just overall," McDermott said via ESPN. "But he comes in and really just started really today or yesterday and just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here."

Hamlin wasn't in attendance for the Bills' 34-31 win against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round last Sunday (January 15), but watched the game remotely, after previously visiting the team with his family on Saturday (January 14).

"That was special for the whole team, because everybody just ran up and just bombarded each other trying to get to see him and hug him," cornerback Kaiir Elam said after Sunday's win via ESPN. "And I think that was very special and it lifted a lot of spirits as well."