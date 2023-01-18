Boygenius Returns With 3 New Songs & Debut Album Announcement

A lot has happened for the members of the indie supergroup boygenius since they dropped their beloved eponymous EP in 2018. Four years later, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus are getting ready to release their debut full-length album called The Record. The album is scheduled to drop on March 31st via Interscope.

Along with the announcement, the supergroup dropped three new singles that were written and sung by the three different members. "$20" is written and sung by Baker, "Emily I'm Sorry" is written and sung by Bridgers, and "True Blue" is written and sung by Dacus.

