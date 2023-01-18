Boygenius Returns With 3 New Songs & Debut Album Announcement
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 18, 2023
A lot has happened for the members of the indie supergroup boygenius since they dropped their beloved eponymous EP in 2018. Four years later, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus are getting ready to release their debut full-length album called The Record. The album is scheduled to drop on March 31st via Interscope.
Along with the announcement, the supergroup dropped three new singles that were written and sung by the three different members. "$20" is written and sung by Baker, "Emily I'm Sorry" is written and sung by Bridgers, and "True Blue" is written and sung by Dacus.
The exciting news comes after boygenius was featured on the 2023 Coachella lineup. The band will play on Saturday, April 15th, and 22nd, when BLACKPINK will serve as the headliner. Other beloved indie acts on the bill include Snail Mail, Willow, Weyes Blood, Wet Leg, MUNA, and more.
According to Rolling Stone, Bridgers revealed that she sent her boygenius bandmates "Emily I'm Sorry" soon after Punisher was released. “We were all nervous to bring it up,” Bridgers said of the reunion in an upcoming interview with the magazine. “We all thought that we were more excited than the other person.”
Check out The Record tracklist below:
- Without You Without Them
- Emily I’m Sorry
- True Blue
- Cool About It
- Not Strong Enough
- Revolution 0
- Leonard Cohen
- Satanist
- We’re in Love
- Anti-Curse
- Letter to an Old Poet