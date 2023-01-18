Heartbreaking New Details In Death Of Wrestler Jay Briscoe
January 18, 2023
New details have been released in relation to the death of Jamin Pugh, better known to professional wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe.
Pugh's wife, Ashley, confirmed that their daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were both in the vehicle with their father at the time of a fatal crash Tuesday (January 17) afternoon and sustained injuries.
"We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl," Ashley Pugh wrote on her Facebook account. "WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!"
#ROHDayByDay Jay Briscoe helps his daughter practice her cheer routine from home during quarantine! #ROHStrong#StayHome🏠 pic.twitter.com/BzjCJ5CYfg— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2020
Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023
Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.
Rest In Peace Jamin
Pugh was in his thirteenth reign as ROH World Tag Team champion alongside his brother, Mark Briscoe, at the time of his death.
The Briscoe Brothers were among pro wrestling's most decorated tag teams of the past two decades, most notably for their run in Ring of Honor, as well as Combat Zone Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, the National Wrestling Alliance and New Japan Pro Wrestling.