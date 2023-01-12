AEW Owners Shad And Tony Khan Among Potential Buyers For WWE: Report

All Elite Wrestling owners Shad and Tony Khan are reportedly among the potential buyers interested in purchasing World Wrestling Entertainment, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to CNBC.

The Khans, who also own the National Football League's Jacksonville Jaguars and the Premier League's Fullham F.C., would reportedly purchase WWE as part of a merger, according to the sources who asked to be kept anonymous as the discussions are private.

Shad Khan ranked as the No. 292 richest person in the world with a net worth of $7.56 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The concept of McMahon selling WWE to his competition is a longshot, however, the Khans are reported to be among candidates with interest.

AEW currently has a television carriage rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery's TNT and TBS.

WarnerMedia -- which was AOL Time Warner at the time, decades before its merger with Discovery -- sold World Championship Wrestling -- which also aired on TNT and TBS -- to McMahon in 2001.

Tony Khan, who serves as the AEW's president, chief executive, general manager, executive producer and head booker, launched the company alongside wrestlers and executives Cody Rhodes -- who left after the conclusion of his contract to return to WWE last year -- Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in 2019, serving as McMahon's biggest competition since the WCW purchase.

Khan had previously purchased Ring of Honor in January 2022, shortly after the company went on hiatus months prior.

Earlier this week, WWE CEO Nick Khan -- who is not related to Shad and Tony Khan -- reportedly Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President James Pitaro at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles on Monday (January 9) night, Wrestling Observer's Dave Melzer reports, adding that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund is also among several organizations interested in purchasing the sports entertainment empire.

"They're not sold. Saudi Arabia is in the hunt. They're one of the companies that's looking for it," Meltzer said. "The names that are out there are all in the hunt. Nick Khan was in Los Angeles when I was in Los Angeles. [He] went to the football game Monday night, so he wasn't at Raw and met with heavy hitters because they went to the College Football Championship game. Bob Iger, Jimmy Pitaro, so I guess those names will ring some bells."

Several other companies publicly mentioned as potential buyers include Comcast, which airs RAW live on USA Network and features WWE on its on-demand streaming service Peacock; FOX Broadcasting Company, which airs Friday Night SmackDown; Amazon and Endeavor Group Holdings.

Several sources with knowledge of the situation have reportedly denied WWE's sale to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

MMA and professional wrestling journalist Ariel Helwani said he was told that a deal isn't in place "at this precise moment" and "the organization is still exploring all options," according to sources.

"Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say," Helwani tweeted. "The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing."

Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN Wrestling initially reported that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the company would go "back to being private" in a since-deleted tweet shared Tuesday (January 10) night.