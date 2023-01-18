Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Arizona

It may be winter but that doesn't mean that you can't get out and enjoy all that nature has to offer. That includes some gorgeous waterfalls.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state. The website states, "Can a bucket list have 50 entries? Your's may soon have a few more after you check out these top beauties all around the country."

According to the list, the most gorgeous waterfall in Arizona is Havasu Falls. RD explains what makes this waterfall so special:

"One of the most beautiful natural pools in the world, the Grand Canyon’s Havasu Falls is also one of the hardest to get to. Located on land administered by the Havasupai Tribe (“people of the blue-green water”), who’ve lived there for over a thousand years, Havasu Falls requires a reservation, at least one overnight camping stay, and a 10-mile trek through the desert. But swimming in the turquoise pool at the bottom of the falls, which plunges nearly 100 feet, is worth the effort. Due to concerns over the condition of pack horses, you may want to carry your own gear."

