This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Georgia

Does the dreary January weather have you dreaming about Spring and Summer adventures? There are few things more breathtaking than a waterfall. Regardless of where you live across the country, there is one waterfall in each state that is sure to impress, and the surrounding trails are not too shabby either.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the most beautiful waterfall in all of Georgia is Amicalola Falls.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the most beautiful waterfall in the entire state:

"Near the southern start of the 2,000-mile long Appalachian trail tumbles Amicalola Falls, northern Georgia’s 730-foot tall cascade. (Amicalola actually means “tumbling waters” in Cherokee.) A series of staircases and boardwalks let hikers get close to, and even cross over, the magnificent waterfall. Approaches range from easy to difficult, so the whole family can enjoy the awesome sight. Camping, lodge accommodations, and even a back-country inn (accessible only by foot) provide lodging for visitors who want to stay the night. Expert campers who enjoy Amicalola Falls may also want to bring their tents to these 15 amazing campsites in national parks.

For more of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state visit rd.com.