Webcam Captures Eagle Delivering Two Eggs Inside California National Park

A bald eagle living in Big Bear Lake caused quite the stir recently after delivering not one, but two eggs this month! According to The Seattle Times, a webcam was set up in the tree near the nest that captured the delivery to its full extent. Over 3,200 people were watching the live webcam video when the delivery took place. The majority of the video depicted the eagle sitting on top of the eggs as snow blew across the nest.

The Seattle Times mentioned that the first egg was delivered on January 11th and the second was delivered on Tuesday January 17th. Jackie is not the only eagle that has made an appearance in nest since the webcam was installed by Friends of Big Bear Valley. Her partner Shadow has also kept watch over the eggs, making sure that they are kept warm and out of harms way.