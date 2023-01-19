Bucs Make Decision On Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich's Future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Buccaneers beat reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday (January 19) morning.

The move comes days after the Buccaneers were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Dallas Cowboys following an 8-9 regular-season record.

"The Bucs have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich," Stroud tweeted. "The team is making sweeping changes to their coaching staff following an 8-9 regular season and wildcard loss to Dallas. As many as five offensive assistants and two on defense are expected to be let go."

Leftwich joined the Bucs' coaching staff in 2019 following the hiring of former head coach Bruce Arians, who he'd previously worked under during their shared tenure with the Arizona Cardinals.