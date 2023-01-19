Bucs Make Decision On Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich's Future

By Jason Hall

January 19, 2023

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Buccaneers beat reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday (January 19) morning.

The move comes days after the Buccaneers were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Dallas Cowboys following an 8-9 regular-season record.

"The Bucs have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich," Stroud tweeted. "The team is making sweeping changes to their coaching staff following an 8-9 regular season and wildcard loss to Dallas. As many as five offensive assistants and two on defense are expected to be let go."

Leftwich joined the Bucs' coaching staff in 2019 following the hiring of former head coach Bruce Arians, who he'd previously worked under during their shared tenure with the Arizona Cardinals.

The former NFL quarterback was previously considered to be a rising head coaching candidate prior to the Bucs' offensive struggles in 2022, which included ranking 15th in yards and 25th in points.

Tampa Bay ranked third in scoring and points during Leftwich's first season as offensive coordinator in 2019, one year prior to signing free agent quarterback Tom Brady and winning Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers will now search for a new offensive coordinator amid uncertainty at the quarterback position with Brady set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

