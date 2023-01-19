Cowboys Sign Kicker Days After Brett Maher's Historic Playoff Struggles

The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad Wednesday (January 18) night, according to a news article shared on their official website.

The signing comes days after kicker Brett Maher's historic struggles during the Cowboys' 31-14 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round on Monday (January 16).

Maher missed his first four point after touchdown attempts, which set an NFL record, before finally making his fifth attempt in the blowout win.

The addition of Vizcaino was described as "a possible insurance policy in case the team wants to bring him to the game alongside Maher," according to the article.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had publicly claimed that the team planned to move ahead with Maher as its kicker, but would consider other options, as well as possibly going for two more often after touchdowns.

Vizcaino has been with four NFL teams since the 2020 regular-season, which includes appearing in one game for the Arizona Cardinals' active roster, as well as being signed to the New England Patriots' practice squad twice in 2022.

The 26-year-old went 2 for 2 on field goal attempts and 3 for 3 on PATs in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season and has made 75% of his extra point attempts in 10 career games.