Flo Rida Celebrates Winning $82 Million By Sipping On Celsius Energy Drink
By Tony M. Centeno
January 19, 2023
Flo Rida couldn't resist taking a sip of Celsius just moments after he won millions from his former business partners.
On Wednesday, January 18, the Miami rapper won $82.6 million from the energy drink company after he sued them back in May 2021. Flo Rida, who recently performed at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour, claimed the Boca Raton-based brand breached their contract and hid money from him. During a press conference held shortly after the trial ended, Flo cracked open a can of Celsius and took a swig.
"I just want to say God is good in Jesus name," Flo Rida said right before he sipped on the can.
Rapper Flo Rida sips from a Celsius energy drink moments after winning a lawsuit against them and awarded millions. @nbc6 @official_flo pic.twitter.com/V89VVkcAWz— Sheli Muñiz (@SheliNBC6) January 18, 2023
In the civil lawsuit file two years ago, the artist's legal team said he was a brand ambassador for Celsius from 2014 to 2018. They asserted that Flo, born Tramar Dillard, was a major part of the company's growth, expansion and brand development. Flo Rida's image reportedly helped the company develop fresh products like powdered drinks and a new line called Celsius Heat. Since then, Celsius saw amazing profits but didn't share the revenue with Flo. The "My House" rapper initially said he was owed $30,000 but as time went by, the brand got bigger and so did his fee.
“He (Dillard) loved the product, and it’s been a very successful four-year relationship,” Flo's lawyer John Uustal told WSVN. “There were some benchmarks. He was supposed to get stock when certain things happened. And there became a dispute about whether those benchmarks had been reached. So that’s what this was about.”
Despite the legal battle, Flo Rida is clearly still cool with Celsius. He owns stock in the company and even said he's willing to work with them again in the future.
“I’m still a owner in the company,” Flo said. “And when you basically planted the seed for something that is successful, you can’t help but have unconditional love.”