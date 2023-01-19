In the civil lawsuit file two years ago, the artist's legal team said he was a brand ambassador for Celsius from 2014 to 2018. They asserted that Flo, born Tramar Dillard, was a major part of the company's growth, expansion and brand development. Flo Rida's image reportedly helped the company develop fresh products like powdered drinks and a new line called Celsius Heat. Since then, Celsius saw amazing profits but didn't share the revenue with Flo. The "My House" rapper initially said he was owed $30,000 but as time went by, the brand got bigger and so did his fee.



“He (Dillard) loved the product, and it’s been a very successful four-year relationship,” Flo's lawyer John Uustal told WSVN. “There were some benchmarks. He was supposed to get stock when certain things happened. And there became a dispute about whether those benchmarks had been reached. So that’s what this was about.”



Despite the legal battle, Flo Rida is clearly still cool with Celsius. He owns stock in the company and even said he's willing to work with them again in the future.



“I’m still a owner in the company,” Flo said. “And when you basically planted the seed for something that is successful, you can’t help but have unconditional love.”