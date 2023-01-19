Florida Man Taking Home Millions Of Dollars After Huge Lottery Win

By Zuri Anderson

January 19, 2023

Portrait of lucky rich brunette man pointing at dollar banknotes. indoor studio shot isolated on orange background
Photo: Getty Images

Fortune shined brightly on Florida man after he scored a huge lottery win recently. Alpeshkumar Patel, a 54-year-old living in Winter Haven, won the $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery on Tuesday (January 17).

Patel claimed his prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000, officials said. He purchased his winning ticket from Citgo Express, located at 4850 Cypress Gardens Road in Winter Haven. The store will also get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the lottery, $5,000,000 CASHWORD features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 $1 million prizes. It costs $20 to play, and the game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.91.

Several Floridians got lucky with the lottery before and after the new year. One Dania Beach resident dropped $50 on a game and scored a $1 million prize. Then, there was another man who scored a massive top prize in another lottery game: a whopping $15 million.

