Jack White made a special stop on his Supply Chain Issues tour this week, performing in the intimate Blue Room at Third Man Records. During the first of two shows, the singer-songwriter brought his 16-year-old daughter Scarlett White out to play bass during The White Stripes classic "The Hardest Button to Button."

Both White and his ex-wife Karen Elson shared photos and a videos of their daughter’s performance on Instagram. “Miss Scarlett Teresa White,” Elson captioned her post. “My beautiful, kind, never wants to be the center of attention with a heart of solid gold daughter. What a sweet moment with her papa bear @officialjackwhite.”

See both posts below.