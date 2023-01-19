Jack White's 16-Year-Old Daughter Joins Him Live For White Stripes Classic
By Katrina Nattress
January 19, 2023
Jack White made a special stop on his Supply Chain Issues tour this week, performing in the intimate Blue Room at Third Man Records. During the first of two shows, the singer-songwriter brought his 16-year-old daughter Scarlett White out to play bass during The White Stripes classic "The Hardest Button to Button."
Both White and his ex-wife Karen Elson shared photos and a videos of their daughter’s performance on Instagram. “Miss Scarlett Teresa White,” Elson captioned her post. “My beautiful, kind, never wants to be the center of attention with a heart of solid gold daughter. What a sweet moment with her papa bear @officialjackwhite.”
See both posts below.
Before heading to Nashville, White played some electric shows in Los Angeles over the weekend. On Friday night (January 14), he played Los Angeles' intimate Belasco Theater before blowing the roof off at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One on Saturday (January 15). Fellow guitar virtuoso Tom Morello was at the first show and praised his "unpredictable, untamable, wild and awesome" set.
"National Treasure @officialjackwhite rocked the Belasco Theater to the ground last night in LA," the Rage Against The Machine guitarist wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of him and White. "One part crushing Zeppelin riffs & untethered improvisation, one part Prince-like fearless band commander, one part soft hearted sweet singing Willie Nelson, and one part angry honey badger poked with a sharp stick. White’s playing and performance was completely unpredictable, untamable, wild and awesome. What’s ur fave Jack joint?"