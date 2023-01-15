Tom Morello Praises 'National Treasure' Jack White After Seeing Him Live

As for Morello, he recently joined forces with Måneskin for their new single "GOSSIP." The song is featured on the Italian rockers' upcoming album RUSH!, which is slated for a January 20 release, and is accompanied by a wild and definitely NSFW music video.

“Tom Morello’s enormous experience allowed us to take cues on how to work on tracks without overthinking," Måneskin singer Damiano David said of the song in a statement. "We can’t thank him enough for joining us on this track. It’s an honour for the whole band!”

“The song originated from a riff which Thomas had written some time ago and which we had been holding onto for a long time which we kept developing," bassist Victoria De Angelis added. "Then the icon Tom Morello joined and brought something extra to the classic uptempo Måneskin cheerfulness.”