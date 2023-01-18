Cardi B Reveals Kim Kardashian Gave Her Plastic Surgeon Recommendations

Cardi B has opened up about her journey with plastic surgery and revealed that she got advice and plastic surgeon recommendations from none other than Kim Kardashian. During her recent appearance on The Jason Lee Podcast, the rapper shared her experience with getting plastic surgery and how Kim gave her the numbers of the best doctors.

The conversation started when she shared she put fillers in her nose to make it look "smaller" as she's "always felt" uncomfortable about her nose. “Everybody kept saying like, there’s a non-surgical way to get your nose smaller and that’s doing fillers," Cardi said. "So I did fillers on my nose, right, in 2019. And that s—t f—ked my nose up.”

The impact of the fillers left her "no choice" but to get a nose job and Cardi revealed she got the procedure done after her hit song with Megan Thee Stallion "WAP" came out in 2020. When the host asked how she choose a plastic surgeon he revealed, "I remember the time we were at Kris’ [Jenner] house and Kim gave you a list of people you could call to get help. You didn’t call none of those people, you just did it at home?” To which Cardi responded, "No, I called a couple of people that she gave me."

Cardi continued, "A lot of people thought that like, when I gave birth I automatically went to get surgery. No, I literally waited like seven months to do surgery.” The rapper went on to defend her personal choices which include breast augmentation and liposuction, saying "If I want to correct something, if I want to do a little something-something like … I’m gonna do it. I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body, like, for myself.”

However, she claimed she was "done" with plastic surgery now. "I look great."