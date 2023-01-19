Leslie Jordan's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Leslie Jordan's official cause of death has been confirmed, nearly three months after the beloved actor and comedian passed away at the age of 67.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, Jordan died after a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," or heart attack, which led to him crashing into a building in California, per People. The coroner's office determined his cause of death to be from natural causes, with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease listed as a secondary factor in his sudden death. Sources close to the Call Me Kat actor told TMZ that he had been experiencing health issues in the weeks before his death and was scheduled to see a cardiologist.

Jordan was driving his BMW in Hollywood on October 24 when he suffered a medical emergency that cause him to crash into a building. His talent agent Sarabeth Schedeen confirmed his passing at the time in a statement to CNN.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," said Schedeen. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Jordan was best known for his roles on Will & Grace, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat as well as the hilarious videos he would share on social media throughout the pandemic.