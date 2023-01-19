Lil Tjay Released On $90K Bail After Being Arrested For Gun Possession

By Tony M. Centeno

January 19, 2023

Lil Tjay
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Tjay has been from custody after he was arrested earlier this week for possession of multiple loaded weapons.

According to a report the New York Post published on Thursday, January 18, Tjay, born Tione Merritt, made bail on Wednesday after bail bondsman Ira Judelson posted the rapper's bond. Merritt was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a felony in New York, and criminal possession of ammunition after he was arrested with four other men while on the set of his music video with Ice Spice.

Since their SUV was idling in a no-stand zone in Fordham Heights, police approached them and decided to search the vehicle. Police found two loaded .380-caliber pistols and two loaded 9mm handguns inside the Cadillac Escalade. According to defense attorney Dawn Florio, two of the guns plus bullets and magazines were found in a lock box. Another one was found in the back seat of the driver's side while the other was discovered on a licensed security guard, who's also a retired federal officer. No one reportedly had a permit for the two pistols.

Florio recently claimed the officers searched the SUV her client was in illegally. She told TMZ the vehicle was parked legally so there was no grounds to search it in the first place. Florio also said Tjay was only a passenger that day and none of the guns that were confiscated actually belong to him. She also believes that her client was targeted over Instagram Story posts he and Ice Spice made, in which they solely promoted the video shoot for their new song "Gangsta Boo."

Lil Tjay was arrested a few months after he was shot multiple times during a robbery gone wrong in New Jersey. Following emergency surgery, Tjay was able to make a full recovery. He eventually returned to the stage at Rolling Loud New York last September.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.