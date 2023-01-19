Lil Tjay Released On $90K Bail After Being Arrested For Gun Possession

Since their SUV was idling in a no-stand zone in Fordham Heights, police approached them and decided to search the vehicle. Police found two loaded .380-caliber pistols and two loaded 9mm handguns inside the Cadillac Escalade. According to defense attorney Dawn Florio, two of the guns plus bullets and magazines were found in a lock box. Another one was found in the back seat of the driver's side while the other was discovered on a licensed security guard, who's also a retired federal officer. No one reportedly had a permit for the two pistols.



Florio recently claimed the officers searched the SUV her client was in illegally. She told TMZ the vehicle was parked legally so there was no grounds to search it in the first place. Florio also said Tjay was only a passenger that day and none of the guns that were confiscated actually belong to him. She also believes that her client was targeted over Instagram Story posts he and Ice Spice made, in which they solely promoted the video shoot for their new song "Gangsta Boo."



Lil Tjay was arrested a few months after he was shot multiple times during a robbery gone wrong in New Jersey. Following emergency surgery, Tjay was able to make a full recovery. He eventually returned to the stage at Rolling Loud New York last September.