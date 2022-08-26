Watch: Lil Tjay Reflects On Near-Death Experience After He Was Shot 7 Times

In addition to the song, Tjay also delivers the official music video. The visuals give fans a better understanding of the horror that occurred on the night of the shooting. The video begins with footage of him being rushed to the hospital after the suspect fired seven shots into Tjay and also hit his friend.



As the video continues, we can see him in the hospital bed after he woke up from being temporarily unconscious following the emergency surgery he received upon arrival. Tjay eventually begins to write and record his new song while in a medical gown with his producer nearby. In between, the 21-year-old rapper shows fans never-before-seen footage of him walking around the hospital and visiting with close friends. He even shows off some of the wounds he got after the shooting.



"Beat The Odds" arrives a couple of days after he resurfaced on social media and updated fans for the first time since everything went down. It also dropped a few weeks ahead of his scheduled performance during night one of Rolling Loud in New York City. Watch the official music video below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE