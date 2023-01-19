MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead At 25
By Jason Hall
January 19, 2023
Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died early Thursday (January 19) morning at the age of 25, the MLS club confirmed in a statement shared on its official Twitter account.
"We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning. May he rest in peace," Charlotte FC wrote.
Walkes, a native of London, graduated from Tottenham Hotspur Academy in 2017 and was a member of the senior club -- appearing in one league cup match -- from 2016-18, at which point he was loaned to Atlanta United in 2017 and Portsmouth in 2018, having later signed a full-time contract with Portsmouth months after his debut. The defender later returned to Atlanta United in 2020, making his club debut against Motagua in the CONCACAF Champions League.
Walkes was selected by Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft and made 24 total appearances for the club.
The 25-year-old recorded seven goals in 170 total appearances between the Premier League, League One and MLS.
"There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC," the league said in a statement shared on its official Twitter account. "Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans."