MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead At 25

Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died early Thursday (January 19) morning at the age of 25, the MLS club confirmed in a statement shared on its official Twitter account.

"We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning. May he rest in peace," Charlotte FC wrote.

Walkes, a native of London, graduated from Tottenham Hotspur Academy in 2017 and was a member of the senior club -- appearing in one league cup match -- from 2016-18, at which point he was loaned to Atlanta United in 2017 and Portsmouth in 2018, having later signed a full-time contract with Portsmouth months after his debut. The defender later returned to Atlanta United in 2020, making his club debut against Motagua in the CONCACAF Champions League.