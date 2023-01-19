Selena Gomez Shuts Down Rumors She's Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez is a single woman!

The "My Mind & Me" singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday (January 19) to reveal her relationship status amid rumors she's dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. In the now-deleted post of a black-and-white sky with a caption that says, "I like being alone too much," Selena added the following hashtag "I am single."

Selena's cryptic social media post comes days after she was rumored to be dating Taggart. A source told Us Weekly earlier this week that Selena, 33, and Taggart, 33, were keeping their relationship "very casual and low-key." "They aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs," the insider said, adding that the two "go bowling and to the movies."

Speaking of bowling, photos obtained by Page Six show the "Lose You To Love Me" singer and "Closer" DJ "making out" at a bowling alley in New York City.

"Selena can hardly keep her hands off him," the source continued, adding that they are "having a lot of fun together."