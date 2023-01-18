Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Spotted On Sweet Bowling Date

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Just days after rumors swirled that Selena Gomez and Andrew "Drew" Taggart of The Chainsmokers were dating, the new couple was spotted out on a bowling date. In photos obtained by Page Six, the Golden Globe-nominated actress and Taggart were seen having fun together at New York City's The Gutter.

According to the outlet, an eyewitness saw them "making out" while enjoying their alone time. The insider also shared, "There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph." The news of their budding relationship first broke with a report from Us Weekly. An insider called Gomez and Taggart's relationship "very casual and low-key."

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs," the insider said, adding that Selena and Drew "go bowling and to the movies." The insider told Us "Selena can hardly keep her hands off him," and added that Taggart and Gomez are "having a lot of fun together."

Taggart's new relationship with the Only Muders in the Building star comes four months after parting ways with Steve Jobs' youngest daughter, Eve Jobs. After starting a "casual summer fling" last year, the pair's relationship fizzled out and their breakup was "totally amicable." As for Selena, she's kept her relationships out of the public eye since splitting from Justin Bieber in 2018 after dating on and off since 2011.

