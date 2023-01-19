This Is The Quirkiest Town In North Carolina

No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.

Reader's Digest looked for the quirkiest cities in the country, compiling a list of the most unique town in each state. According to the site:

"Ask anyone to name the quirkiest city in America and you'll probably hear New York City, New Orleans, Key West, or even Austin, Texas or Portland, Oregon — as the latter two have 'weird' in their town mottos. But quirkiness is in the 'eye of the beholder,' and examples can be found in some places you'd never guess."

The quirkiest town in North Carolina is Cameron. This small town located about an hour outside of Raleigh has a population under 400, according to the 2020 Census. It also gets a spruced up each year thanks to a renowned artist returning home to liven up the place with murals.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Modern artist David Ellis has had his work exhibited all over the world, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. But while he may be kind of a big deal in the art world, he hasn't forgotten where he came from: Cameron, North Carolina. Ellis and a group of his friends return to Cameron annually to liven the landscape by painting murals on the sides of old barns and abandoned farm equipment."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the most unique towns in the country.