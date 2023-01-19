This Is The Quirkiest Town In South Carolina

No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.

Reader's Digest looked for the quirkiest cities in the country, compiling a list of the most unique town in each state. According to the site:

"Ask anyone to name the quirkiest city in America and you'll probably hear New York City, New Orleans, Key West, or even Austin, Texas or Portland, Oregon — as the latter two have 'weird' in their town mottos. But quirkiness is in the 'eye of the beholder,' and examples can be found in some places you'd never guess."

The quirkiest town in South Carolina is Columbia. The Palmetto State's capital city earned a shoutout for its street art and local artists who help give the city even more character.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Unlike most cities, Columbia actually tracks and catalogs its street art. It is a place proud of its local artists and their public art pieces and murals, such as the ever-popular 'Tunnel Vision' mural."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the most unique towns in the country.