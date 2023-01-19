This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee

No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.

Reader's Digest looked for the quirkiest cities in the country, compiling a list of the most unique town in each state. According to the site:

"Ask anyone to name the quirkiest city in America and you'll probably hear New York City, New Orleans, Key West, or even Austin, Texas or Portland, Oregon — as the latter two have 'weird' in their town mottos. But quirkiness is in the 'eye of the beholder,' and examples can be found in some places you'd never guess."

The quirkiest town in Tennessee is Gatlinburg. The small mountain town is the gateway between the tourist haven of Pigeon Forge and the Great Smoky Mountains, and as such has some pretty unique features, including plenty of shops to pick up souvenirs like and unique museums.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Who knew that Gatlinburg, Tennessee would be known for its knickknacks, of all things. That's right, there is a Salt and Pepper Shaker Museum here that houses about 20,000 different kinds of salt and pepper shakers. Even more bizarre: This Tennessee town has a sister museum of salt and pepper shakers located in Spain."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the most unique towns in the country.