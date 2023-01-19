This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Nevada

Fried calamari is a tasty seafood dish that always satisfied. The lightly battered and delicately fried rings of squid are often served as an appetizer but make the perfect main course as well.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to get fried calamari. The website states, "From traditional recipes that are served with zesty marinara, to options that incorporate unexpected ingredients (such as artichoke hearts and cornmeal), here are some of the best places to get your fried calamari fix."

According to the list the best restaurant in Nevada for getting fried calamari is Fish King Grill in Las Vegas. The website explains:

"The fried calamari appetizer at Fish King Grill in Las Vegas is a must-try. One Yelp reviewer loves the dish so much that they wrote, "Get the shrimp cocktail and the fried calamari! Love this place!""

Check out the full list of the best places to get fried calamari in each state on Eat This, Not That!'s website.