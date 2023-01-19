Tory Lanez's missed opportunity to testify is one of the various mistakes that were allegedly made that may be at the center of an upcoming defense motion for a second trial. Lanez's new attorney David Kenner said he couldn't comment on what the other mishaps were, but he did confirm that the rapper's legal team will get bigger with the addition of Casey Anthony's lawyer Jose Baez.



“I welcome the addition of Jose Baez to the defense team,” Kenner told Rolling Stone. “It is our collective view that, based upon a motion for a new trial, and if necessary an appeal, we will ultimately be successful in freeing Tory Lanez.”



“There is another side of the story at trial which has yet to be told and we look forward to doing so,” he added.



Kenner has plenty of experience helping other celebrity clients like Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight. He's the main reason why Snoop was acquitted of murder in 1996. Although he's represented Knight in the past, he was not on the Death Row co-founder's legal team when he pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the death of Terry Carter, who died after Knight hit him with his truck. Knight himself told the outlet that if he was allowed to use Kenner, he feels like he wouldn't be in prison right now.



Lanez was convicted on all three charges against him. His sentencing hearing was supposed to be later this month but has been pushed back due to the updates in Lanez's representation.