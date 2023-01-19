WATCH: iPhone Bursts Into Flames While Charging On Kitchen Counter

One Ohio family feels "extremely lucky" after an iPhone recently exploded on their kitchen counter.

Brian and Jennifer Leisgang of Cincinnati shared footage of the incident on Facebook and asked people to share. "We were extremely lucky to avoid a house fire," they said. "I’ve posted the video below and hope sharing this can possibly help prevent a fire in someone else’s house."

Apparently, their kids were charging an old iPhone 4 with the Apple charger when it exploded and caught on fire in the kitchen while the family was sleeping. On the bright side, there wasn't anything on the counter at the time to spread the flames elsewhere. "Luckily we had just cleaned off the counter yesterday as it [usually] has lots of school books and papers in that area," they said. There were, however, "small pieces of the phone and black soot all over the counter this morning" after the flames had settled.

Check out the video below.