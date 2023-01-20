Ice Spice Releases Debut EP Featuring Lil Tjay & Her Other Smash Hits

“Nowadays I be duckin’ them cameras/And they hot that I’m up on ’em banners,” she raps on the track. “Callin’ my phone but they know I don’t answer/In the hood, I’m like Princess Diana.”



Ice Spice was supposed to film the video for her collaboration with Lil Tjay earlier this week. However, he was arrested with four others for gun possession. He was hit with a felony gun charge and was released on a $90,000 bail. Some fans assumed the record was a dedication for the late Gangsta Boo, who passed away at the top of January. However, in a recent interview, Ice Spice clarified that she recorded the song shortly before the Three 6 Mafia rapper passed away.



“I made the song before [Gangsta Boo] passed," Ice Spice said. "Right before, actually. So, yeah. That was real sad, very exact coincidence.”



Instead of filming the "Gangsta Boo" video, she decided to record the visuals for her other single "In Ha Mood." Her first project comes not long after she signed to 10K Projects/Capitol Records last year.



