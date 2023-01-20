Tennessee Animal Shelter Names Pups After Taylor Swift Following Donation
By Sarah Tate
January 20, 2023
Several puppies at a Nashville-area animal shelter have new musical names after Taylor Swift made a "generous" donation.
The Midnights singer may usually be known for being a cat lover, but the Williamson County Animal Center honored her donation by naming some of their newest adoptable pups after her songs. In a post to the center's Facebook page, they introduced four 3-month-old black and white female mixed-breed dogs waiting to be welcomed into their new forever homes.
"While all Swifties know Taylor loves cats, we hope she won't mind that we named our newest adoptable puppies after her songs: 'Carolina,' 'Bejeweled,' 'Midnight Rain' and 'Willow,'" the shelter wrote, adding, "We are very grateful for Taylor's support of our shelter."
The shelter stressed that anyone hoping to adopt the Swiftie pups should be ready for the "significant commitment" that comes with adopting a puppy but said it can be "one of the most rewarding decisions you get to make."
According to the shelter, two of the sweet pups, Midnight Rain and Willow, have already been adopted by loving families, but for those interested in Carolina and Bejeweled, you can complete an adoption application at the website and visit the shelter in person to meet them.