Several puppies at a Nashville-area animal shelter have new musical names after Taylor Swift made a "generous" donation.

The Midnights singer may usually be known for being a cat lover, but the Williamson County Animal Center honored her donation by naming some of their newest adoptable pups after her songs. In a post to the center's Facebook page, they introduced four 3-month-old black and white female mixed-breed dogs waiting to be welcomed into their new forever homes.

"While all Swifties know Taylor loves cats, we hope she won't mind that we named our newest adoptable puppies after her songs: 'Carolina,' 'Bejeweled,' 'Midnight Rain' and 'Willow,'" the shelter wrote, adding, "We are very grateful for Taylor's support of our shelter."