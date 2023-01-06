Taylor Swift Shares Exciting Eras Tour Update

While The Eras Tour may be a sore subject for some Taylor Swift fans, it's safe to say that everybody is still excited to see their favorite singer-songwriter embark on her first tour since the Reputation era.

Especially since this forthcoming tour will be unlike anything Swifties have experienced before. Instead of focusing solely on her latest studio album, Midnights, Swift will be celebrating her first ten studio albums.

On Thursday night (January 5th), Swift took to her Instagram Story to share some information about new merchandise on her website and ended up giving fans an exciting update about the Eras Tour in the process.