Taylor Swift Shares Exciting Eras Tour Update

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

While The Eras Tour may be a sore subject for some Taylor Swift fans, it's safe to say that everybody is still excited to see their favorite singer-songwriter embark on her first tour since the Reputation era.

Especially since this forthcoming tour will be unlike anything Swifties have experienced before. Instead of focusing solely on her latest studio album, Midnights, Swift will be celebrating her first ten studio albums.

On Thursday night (January 5th), Swift took to her Instagram Story to share some information about new merchandise on her website and ended up giving fans an exciting update about the Eras Tour in the process.

Photo: Instagram/@TaylorSwift

"It's me! Hi!" Swift started her message by referencing the main chorus of her latest hit song "Anti-Hero." She continued, "I'm taking a break from tour rehearsal to tell you... there are 4 hours left to get these four new Midnights Digital Albums each with unique Behind The Song bonus material!"

So, it's official! Swift has been getting her show ready for fans across the country. The Eras Tour will kick off in just over two months when she hits the State Farm Stadium stage in Glendale on March 17th. For the debut show, Paramore and GAYLE will open for the star. She'll be joined by other musicians throughout her tour including HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, and Gracie Abrams.

