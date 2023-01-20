This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Ohio

While there are countless examples of breathtaking architecture in the United States —the Empire State Building, the White House, that big wicker basket in Newark, to name a few— not every building can be a winner. Some are even a bit unsightly.

Travel A Lot recently took a look at the most... questionable buildings each state has to offer in order to compile a list of the ugliest buildings in every state. The Peter B. Lewis Building at Case Western Reserve University was named the biggest eyesore in Ohio (why do I feel sorry for it?). Here's what they had to say about the building:

"The whole 'amorphous metal blob' thing is never going to work, no matter how many times architects inflict it upon us. And the brick portions of the building just make everything look even more ridiculous by comparison. The building was designed by architect Frank Gehry, who has been responsible for several of the buildings on this list. What can we say, the man clearly loves metal blobs? The rationale for the design was this: 'Faculty offices, classrooms and meeting areas are distributed on every floor to encourage informal interaction and complement the Weatherhead School’s learner-centered curricula.'"