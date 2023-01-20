This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Illinois

Biscuits and gravy are not only a blessing to a dreary morning routine, but a Midwestern delicacy. Why waste your time with an average biscuit when you can visit the one Illinois restaurant that does biscuits like no other?

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best biscuits in all of Illinois can be found at Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits in Chicago. Cheapism noted that this one-stop biscuit shop started as a food truck and soon evolved into two physical locations around the city. They are known for their variety of toppings.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best biscuits in the entire state:

"Mid-Western cooking traditions are alive and well in Chicago at Bang-Bang Pie & Biscuits. What started as a food truck eventually became a bakery sensation, and the two shops in Logan Square and Ravenswood have carved a name for themselves as some of the best biscuits in the country. Smother them how you will, be it with honey butter, strawberry jam, pimento cheese, pepper jelly, sawmill gravy, peach habanero jam, or anything else owner Michael Ciapciak can think of."

