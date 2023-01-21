Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Son's Name, Shares First Photos

By Dani Medina

January 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the name of her second son with Travis Scott — and she shared some adorable photos of him for the first time, too — nearly a year after he was born.

Introducing Aire!

The 25-year-old mom of two took to Instagram to share a photo dump that includes four photos of baby Aire, who was born on February 2, 2022.

The Kardashian clan was quick to flood the comments. "my boooyyyyyyy 🥹❤️🥰," Kendall Jenner said. "I love you Aire Webster ❤️," said Kris Jenner. "The king!!! Young king!!!!! 👑🤍🐐👑❤️," Khloe Kardashian commented.

Other famous friends also showed some love. "😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Aire angel," commented Hailey Bieber. "Omg angel 😍😍," said SZA.

News of Kylie Jenner's baby name comes days after it was revealed she split from Scott — again. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source said, adding that they'll "always remain friends and great coparents." The two share 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

You can see photos of baby Aire Webster here.

