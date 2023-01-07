Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Split Again

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits (again).

The couple reportedly broke up over the holidays, Us Weekly reports. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source said, adding that they'll "always remain friends and great coparents."

"This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again," the insider continued.

Before Kylie and Travis broke up, the 25-year-old supported the "SICKO MODE" rapper at his performance in Miami. They were also spotted packing on the PDA at the event.

The couple took their first break from one another after two years together in October 2019, but amicably co-parented daughter Stormi together. They reconciled in May 2021 and it was revealed the couple was expecting their second child three months later. They welcomed their second baby in February of last year, whose name has yet to be revealed.