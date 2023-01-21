Oh, snap!

Raven-Symoné is setting the record straight about how her name is actually pronounced. In a TikTok shared Friday (January 20), the Disney Channel alum said her last name is actually pronounced "See-mon-ye," contrary to popular belief.

Fans in the comments were pretty confused about the formerThat's So Raven star's revelation.

"Well you were the one saying 'my name's Raven Suh-Moan and you're watching Disney channel," one user said.

"The whole time 'I'm raven simone and you're watching Disney channel' you could have said it right cause how they gon make you say your own name wrong," said another.